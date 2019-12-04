NWS

Enjoy the nice weather while you can: by next Tuesday, it'll be noticeably colder.

According to an update from the National Weather Service, these more pleasant temperatures can be expected to last through the weekend.

But come Monday, temperatures will drop and winds will pick up as a clipper system moves across the state.

By Tuesday morning, wind chill values are expected to drop to 9 below in the Mason City area. 

Monday evening in Mason City is slated to reach a low of 3 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures may range from highs in the teens and low twenties to single-digit lows nearing zero.

Additionally, a chance of snow looms over the Mason City area from Sunday into Tuesday.

