Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association’s Nominating Committee members Steven Brunsvold, Randy Sime, Bruce Burdick, Randy Jutting, Robert Keil, and Chuck Osheim met on Wednesday, Aug. 15.
The committee nominated a slate of candidates to fill the expiring terms of WCTA Directors Steve Thorland, Mike Stensrud, and Larry Foley.
The nominating committee named the following members to be on the 2018 ballot - Mark Beal of Northwood, Matthew Schmidt of Lake Mills and Gary Graber Forest City.
WCTA members will receive ballots and notices prior to the Sept. 20 annual meeting. Members can vote by mail or in person at the meeting.
The Sept. 20 meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School gym.
