Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association’s Nominating Committee has submitted a slate of candidates to fill the expiring terms on its board of directors.

Board members with expiring terms are WCTA Directors Mark Johnson and Dale Meinders.

Those named for the 2019 ballot were Darrick Weissenfluh of Leland and Eldon Johnson of Buffalo Center.

Those on the nominating committee were Russell Buss, Kenneth Hansen, James Hemberger, Rick Hofbauer and Michael Flugum.

WCTA members will receive ballots and notices prior to the September 26 annual meeting being held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Lake Mills High School gym.

Members can either vote by mail or in person at the meeting.

