The Annual Meeting of the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Lake Mills High School gym.

The 2018 financial and operating reports will be presented to the membership along with a list of activities, construction and operation. The election of Directors will take place at the meeting.

Board members whose terms will expire are Mark Johnson and Dale Meinders.

The Nominating Committee has selected Darrick Weissenfluh and Mark Johnson of Leland; and Eldon Johnson and Dale Meinders of Buffalo Center, as the slate of candidates to be voted upon at the meeting

WCTA Directors are Mark R. Johnson, President; Steve Thorland, Vice President; Mike Stensrud, Secretary-Treasurer; along with Larry Foley, Curt Helland, Jerry Ouverson, and Dale Meinders.

Each member registering before 6:30 p.m. receives a meat certificate and an attendance gift. A 49-inch television will be awarded as the mail ballot prize and three 49-inch televisions will be given as grand attendance prizes.

The featured entertainment will be musicians, the Memory Brothers. Following the meeting, refreshments will be served.

