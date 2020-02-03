Watch the e-edition and online for the latest Iowa Caucus results

It's time to caucus.

The Globe Gazette and GlobeGazette.com have everything you need to follow the action today:

The complete list of caucus locations in our readership area

A look at how the caucus works for those who've never been

A live blog and video updates from 11 different North Iowa caucus sites

Results as soon as they come in to state party officials

An opportunity for you to share your thoughts as you caucus via social media

While our print edition Tuesday will not have the latest results, our e-edition online will.

But the full breadth of our coverage won't be available to those who hit our paywall. Right now it's $1/month for the first three months. Subscribe at GlobeGazette.com/members/join

