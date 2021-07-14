 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Tornado touches down north of Rockford in Floyd County
A tornado touched down north of Rockford Wednesday evening. 

trina tornado pic.jpg

Trina VonHagen captured the funnel cloud between 180th Street and 190th Street north of Rockford before it touched down and became a tornado. 

Area resident Travis Schweizer shared this video of the tornado as it was moving between 180th Street and 190th Street around 6:15 p.m. and was headed east. 

Todd Humberg also captured the tornado as it passed through. 

And Quincy Hook had these photos to share of the tornado near Rockford. 

rockford tornado.jpg

A tornado was spotted north of Rockford on Wednesday evening.
rockford tornado 2.jpg

Farther east in Floyd County, Charles City police reported storm damage north and west of town and warned, "Please do not hinder the firefighters trying to reach these areas by going 'on a looksee'."

corn.jpg

High winds flattened a field of corn in Floyd County after severe storm conditions near Charles City in Floyd County on Wednesday.

The tornado warning for southeastern Cerro Gordo County has expired, but a tornado watch still remains in effect until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

