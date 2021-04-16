Watch Now: North Iowa Home Show sets up shop for the weekend

The 30th Anniversary North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show, along with the Craft and Vendor Show, kicked off Friday afternoon and will run through Sunday at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City.

Spanning two buildings, this year's home show's more than 100 vendors offer everything from home improvement to landscaping and gardening to holistic therapies to beauty treatments. There's even fruit-filled kringle.

In its own building, the Craft and Vendor Show houses booths occupied by artists, home-based business ventures, personal-care retailers, and multi-level marketing reps.

A food truck and picnic area and a grab-and-go booth by Chris' Kettle Corn are also open for business.

The show continues on Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission for adults is $5 and free for youth ages 12 and under.

More information about the North Iowa Home Show can be found at www.NorthIowaHomeShow.com or at the North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show page on Facebook.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

