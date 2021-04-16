 Skip to main content
Watch Now: North Iowa Home Show sets up shop for the weekend
The 30th Anniversary North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show, along with the Craft and Vendor Show, kicked off Friday afternoon and will run through Sunday at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City.

NI Home Show - Lake Fire

Lake Fire and Barbecue displays grills, hot tubs, and outdoor entertaining accessories at the North Iowa Home Show at the North Iowa Events Center on Friday.

Spanning two buildings, this year's home show's more than 100 vendors offer everything from home improvement to landscaping and gardening to holistic therapies to beauty treatments. There's even fruit-filled kringle.

NI Home Show - Kringle

An Iowa-based vendor of fruit-filled kringle is set up at the 2021 North Iowa Home Show at the North Iowa Events Center.

In its own building, the Craft and Vendor Show houses booths occupied by artists, home-based business ventures, personal-care retailers, and multi-level marketing reps.

A food truck and picnic area and a grab-and-go booth by Chris' Kettle Corn are also open for business.

The show continues on Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Admission for adults is $5 and free for youth ages 12 and under. 

More information about the North Iowa Home Show can be found at www.NorthIowaHomeShow.com or at the North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show page on Facebook. 

NI Home Show - Craft and vendor

A number of vendors selling hand-made items can be found a the Craft and Vendor Show, adjacent to the 2021 North Iowa Home Show at the North Iowa Events Center.
NI Home Show - shears

A North Iowa Home Show attendee watches a vendor demonstrate his pruning shears at the North Iowa Events Center on Friday.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

