WATCH NOW: 520 coronavirus deaths in Iowa, 19,000+ total cases Friday

Iowa remained at 12th in the nation on Friday among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita. It remained at 20th in the nation in deaths per capita.

Adding Black Hawk County’s totals to the state’s, 19,017 people have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.6% of the state’s population, of which 10,570 have recovered.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the state had 520 deaths in 35 counties. More than 2.7% of Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, with 46% of those over the age of 80 and 41% between 61 and 80.

The state remained at 38 long-term care outbreaks in 17 counties, and Reynolds said Friday that eight businesses have also reported outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Business outbreak information was not readily available on the state's coronavirus website.

Two Iowa counties have now had 3% or more of their population test positive for coronavirus: Buena Vista and Louisa counties.

Four Iowa counties -- Crawford, Marshall, Tama and Woodbury -- have had 2% or more of their population test positive, while another five are over 1%: Black Hawk, Dallas, Muscatine, Wapello and Wright counties.

A dozen counties have now had 10 or more COVID-19 deaths: Black Hawk, Dallas, Dubuque, Jasper, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Scott, Tama and Woodbury counties.