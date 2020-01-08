Warren's plan for bankruptcy
Warren's plan for bankruptcy

Warren in Iowa on Jan. 4

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to a crowd of over 200 during a town hall at West Delaware High School in Manchester on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

 Jerry Smith

Discharging student loan debt when filing for bankruptcy would be allowed under a proposal by Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

The U.S. senator from Massachusetts also proposed making it easier for individuals to obtain debt relief through bankruptcy, and expanding people’s rights to take care of themselves and their children while in the bankruptcy process.

Warren also proposed closing loopholes that she said allows wealthy Americans and corporate creditors to abuse the bankruptcy system.

“I’ll never forget sitting in a wood-paneled courtroom ... watching the families filing for bankruptcy move in and out of the courtroom to appear in front of the judge,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying her policy announcement. “They looked just like the family I grew up in — hanging on to the ragged edge of the middle class.”

