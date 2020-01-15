Warren pledges executive action on student debt

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, said she would direct her education secretary to “compromise and modify federal student loans consistent with her previously released plan to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for 95 percent of student loan borrowers,” and to “crack down on predatory student lending” at for-profit colleges.

“The Department of Education already has broad legal authority to cancel student debt, and we can’t afford to wait for Congress to act,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying her proposal. “So I will start to use existing laws on Day 1 of my presidency to implement my student loan debt cancellation plan that offers relief to 42 million Americans --- in addition to using all available tools to address racial disparities in higher education, crack down on for-profit institutions, and eliminate predatory lending.”