Walter
FERTILE -- A single vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County on Friday night left two Fertile residents dead and a Mason City man hospitalized.
A head-on collision in Cerro Gordo County on Monday night left a Mason City man dead and two children injured.
MAQUOKETA — A 9-year-old boy survived the attack that killed three members of his family Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
MASON CITY -- Kip Foster Fry, 67, was reported missing from his home the morning of Saturday, July 23. Fry has white hair and blue eyes. He is…
It has to do with limiting your risk.
GARNER -- A two-vehicle collision south of Garner on Friday afternoon left an elderly Clear Lake woman dead.
MASON CITY -- One man is in jail after an altercation that escalated to gunfire Sunday night, Mason City police say.
MAQUOKETA — Authorities were investigating four deaths — three homicides and a possible suicide — Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
Downtown Mason City was buzzing with activity as anticipation was building for the first riders to roll into town. RAGBRAI Mason City official…