Walleye Classic in Clear Lake

  Updated
Walleye classic measuring

Clear Lake Walleye Classic Tournament Director Ryan Wilcke measures a walleye turned in by Steph Krouse of Kansas City, Missouri, on Day Two.

 Tim Ackarman

Hosted by the Clear Lake Fishing Club, this catch & release tournament involves teams competing for the largest amount of walleye by weight. A $2,500 top prize will be awarded with the next 25 places based on an 80% payback. Limited to the first 100 entries. Public weigh-ins and award ceremony at City Park at 3 p.m. both days. Competition begins at 7 a.m. both days.  www.clearlakefishingclub.com.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

