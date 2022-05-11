Walleye Classic in Clear Lake

Hosted by the Clear Lake Fishing Club, this catch & release tournament involves teams competing for the largest amount of walleye by weight. A $2,500 top prize will be awarded with the next 25 places based on an 80% payback. Limited to the first 100 entries. Public weigh-ins and award ceremony at City Park at 3 p.m. both days. Competition begins at 7 a.m. both days. www.clearlakefishingclub.com.