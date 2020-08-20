Waldorf postpones 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Waldorf athletics announced this week that its Hall-of-Fame induction ceremony has been postponed to a later date.

The ceremony, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 16, will honor Denny Jerome, the Warriors Director of Athletics and former head women's basketball coach.

Other homecoming activities will go on as scheduled, aside from class reunions and other university-sponsored alumni events. Those events, along with the induction ceremony, will be held at yet to be announced later date.

The Warriors' homecoming football game, scheduled for Oct. 17 against Valley City State, will be played as scheduled.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

