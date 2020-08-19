Waldorf football picked third in NSAA Preseason Poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the season fast approaching, the Waldorf football team knows it will be an underdog this year.

The past two seasons, the Warriors finished second in the North Star Athletic Association, but the team is picked to finish third this year in the pre-season coaches poll.

Waldorf is currently ranked No. 29 in the nation by College Football America, and is predicted to finish behind Dickinson State and Valley City State.

The Warriors received 23 points in the poll conducted among the six NSAA head coaches.

The Blue Hawks got five of six first-place votes.

Valley City State received 25 points, with one first-place vote.

Dakota State was picked to finish fourth, with Presentation in fifth.

Waldorf opens the 2020 season on the road Saturday, Sept. 12, at Mayville State. The Warriors ' first home game is on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. vs. Presentation.

Waldorf will play nine games this year, against all-conference opponents.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

