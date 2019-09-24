Every year, the W.D. Ley Foundation awards grants to organizations and projects in the five communities with an FTSB office. Those communities are Buffalo Center, Lakota, Britt, Lake Mills and Bricelyn. Applications for this year’s W.D. Ley Foundation grants are due on Thursday, Oct. 31.

From its inception in 2004, the Ley Foundation has awarded more than $200,000 to organizations in these communities.

Applications are available at every Farmers Trust and Savings Bank (FTSB) office or by visiting the bank’s website at www.ftsbbank.com.

