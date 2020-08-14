Virus flareups in Europe lead to club closings, mask orders

Italy's Health Ministry said 574 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday — the highest daily number since May 28.

The outbreaks and new restrictions in Europe shouldn't come as a surprise, said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

"Even the smallest chink in the armor can lead to an outbreak if you're not careful," Michaud said. "In no country have we approached herd immunity, and we don't have a vaccine."

In Greece, authorities strongly recommended people wear masks for a week indoors and out in public areas after returning from domestic vacation destinations with a high COVID-19 incidence.

Gatherings of more than nine people were prohibited on two popular Greek resort islands, Paros and Antiparos, and a ban on restaurants, bars and nightclubs operating after midnight was expanded to more parts of the country, including Athens. The steps came as Greece recorded its second-highest daily infection numbers -- 254 new cases.

In France, amid growing fears of a second spike of contagion, the head of the country's national health service said Paris and Marseille have been declared at-risk zones. "The situation is deteriorating from week to week," the official, Jérôme Salomon, said on France Inter radio.