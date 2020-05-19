Lenning, Bailee

School: Mason City
Future plans: Will attend NIACC's Tool and Die program
Accomplishments: Graduation the NIACC Welding program while completing my high school education
Favorite quote: "Think big thoughts and beware the stupid."
Advice to future generations: Stay on track; although it may be hard, all the work you put into it will eventually circle back to you.
Parents' names: Gramma Pat Lenning and Gramma Rhonda Prelip
