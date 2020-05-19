School: Mason City High School
Future plans: Keep working at Hy-Vee
Extracurriculars: Hannah was in Student Senate
Favorite quote: "Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you'll look back and realize they were the big things."
Parents' names: Tracy and Scott Albrecht
