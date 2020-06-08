School: Mason City high school
Future plans: To work at hyvee west and maybe work on some type of art career.
Accomplishments: Went to a art competition with school junior year
Extracurriculars: Art club was in for a year
Favorite quote: You can do anything as long as you believe.
Favorite memory: Probably when the teachers help me understand stuff.
Advice to future generations: You should always be you and don't let others get to you. Don't let things stop you from achieving your goals.
Parents' names: Lisa Trask
