School: Mason City high school

Future plans: To work at hyvee west and maybe work on some type of art career.

Accomplishments: Went to a art competition with school junior year

Extracurriculars: Art club was in for a year

Favorite quote: You can do anything as long as you believe.

Favorite memory: Probably when the teachers help me understand stuff.

Advice to future generations: You should always be you and don't let others get to you. Don't let things stop you from achieving your goals.

Parents' names: Lisa Trask

