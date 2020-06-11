Tobin, Grace

School: Mason City High School
Future plans: Attend NIACC
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Track, Choir, Best Buddies, & Silver Cord
Parents' names: Nathan & Stephani Tobin
School: Mason City High School
Future plans: Attend NIACC
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Track, Choir, Best Buddies, & Silver Cord
Parents' names: Nathan & Stephani Tobin
Circulation Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.