School: Mason City High School
Future plans: I plan to attend NIACC to become a nurse. I want to work in the baby field. I wish I could’ve gotten to finish my last year of high school, but went out with a bang. Now, onto college!
Favorite quote: Success feels good. -Dykstra
Advice to future generations: Never give up; it’s tough but you can do it. Keep pushing yourself to do the best.
Parents' names: Jennifer and Alfred LaCombe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.