Gogerty, Neil

School: Mason City

Future plans: Attend NIACC

Accomplishments: National Honor Society Academic Hall of Fame, Ed Lenius Memorial Scholarship, Globe Gazette Star Class Student - Math, Rotary Student of the Month

Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Track, Baseball

Favorite quote: “Champions are made while no one is watching.”

Favorite memory: Beating Ottumwa in football on Senior Night!

Advice to future generations: Work hard and enjoy the moment.

Parents' names: Eric & Jen Gogerty

