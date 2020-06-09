Mehmen, Jacob

School: Mason City Community High School
Future plans: Attend NIACC one more year to attain a A.S. in Chemistry then transfer to ISU to attain a B.S. in Biochemistry. Then attend a graduate program yet to be determined.
Accomplishments: Governors Scholar Award Academic Hall of Fame Rotary Student of the Month Globe Gazette Star Student
Parents' names: Brent & Brooke Mehmen
