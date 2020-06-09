{{featured_button_text}}
Mehmen, Jacob

School: Mason City Community High School

Future plans: Attend NIACC one more year to attain a A.S. in Chemistry then transfer to ISU to attain a B.S. in Biochemistry. Then attend a graduate program yet to be determined.

Accomplishments: Governors Scholar Award Academic Hall of Fame Rotary Student of the Month Globe Gazette Star Student

Parents' names: Brent & Brooke Mehmen

