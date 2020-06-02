{{featured_button_text}}

School: Mason City High School

Future plans: I plan to attend NIACC to become a nurse. I want to work in the baby field. I wish I could’ve got to finish my last year of high school, but went out with a bang. Now onto college!

Favorite quote: Success feels good -Dykstra

Advice to future generations: Never give up it’s tuff but you can do it. Keep pushing yourself to do the best.

Parents' names: Jennifer and Alfred LaCombe

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments