School: Mason City High School
Future plans: Going to Waldorf for Music Therapy
Accomplishments: All State Choir 2018 and 2019, New York Carnegie Hall 2019
Favorite quote: Je suis prest
Favorite memory: New York Choir Trip
Advice to future generations: Actions don’t mean anything without intentions.
Parents' names: Melissa Ward, Jason Ward, Sean Acker, Lorna Huffman-Acker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.