Jaime, Miguel

School: Mason City High School

Future plans: Attend NIACC and continue running cross country

Extracurriculars: Participated in track and cross country for 4 years, and baseball for 2 years. Qualified for the state track meet junior year in the 4x800!

Parents' names: Klarissa and Travis Harpenau- Jose Jaime

