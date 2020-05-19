{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas, Hannah

School: Mason City High School

Future plans: Attend Iowa State University to study Dietetics

Accomplishments: Cross Country State Qualifier 2018; Cross Country 5K School Record Holder; State Track and Field Qualifier 2017-2019; 2019 State Track Medalist in 400 M Hurdles; E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship Nominee

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Basketball, Track and Field, National Honor Society, Silver Cord, YIELD

Favorite quote: If it was easy, everyone would do it.

Favorite memory: Being a part of the student section in the 2019 football season during the win on senior night.

Advice to future generations: It sounds cheesy, but time really does fly in high school. It is what you make it, and if you take advantage of every opportunity and fully invest yourself in every moment, you will have no regrets.

Parents' names: Clint and Holli Thomas

