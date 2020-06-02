Gogerty, Neil

School: Mason City
Future plans: Attend NIACC
Accomplishments: National Honor Society Academic Hall of Fame Ed Lenius Memorial Scholarship Globe Gazette Star Student - Math Rotary Student of the Month
Extracurriculars: Football Basketball Track Baseball
Favorite quote: “Champions are made while no one is watching.”
Favorite memory: Beating Ottumwa in football on Senior Night!
Advice to future generations: Work hard and enjoy the moment.
Parents' names: Eric & Jen Gogerty
