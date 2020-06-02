{{featured_button_text}}
Buffington, Elle

School: Mason City High School

Future plans: Attend NIACC’s nursing program

Accomplishments: Trevor Brinson Sr. Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Cross country and soccer

Favorite quote: “Enjoy the best things in life because you aren’t gonna get to live it twice.” -Mac Miller

Favorite memory: Senior Powderpuff, Gabby Jimenez’s fingernail came completely off and she still continued to play the rest of the game.

Advice to future generations: Don’t take anything for granted; these four years will be the best and worst years of your life. You’re going to learn a lot, don’t take it so seriously, enjoy it while you can. Participate in everything you can, whether it’s football games, clubs, sports, anything, do it. You’ll regret it if you don’t. Thank your teachers and the staff, even the ones you may think are annoying, you’ll miss them when you’re gone.

Parents' names: Kurrt Buffington and Stephanie Arneson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments