School: Mason City High School

Future plans: Go to NIACC for 2 years, then transfer to an undecided college to become a special education teacher.

Accomplishments: Lettered in Special Olympics, also lettered in Choir. Gold medals in Special Olympics

Extracurriculars: Best buddies

Favorite quote: "Keep calm and smile on."

Favorite memory: My favorite memories would be getting to be in all three of the summer musicals and getting to go on a trip with the cast of Brigadoon.

Advice to future generations: Always look on the bright side of life

Parents' names: Bill and Carol Eliason

