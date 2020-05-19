School: Mason City High School
Future plans: Go to NIACC for 2 years, then transfer to an undecided college to become a special education teacher.
Accomplishments: Lettered in Special Olympics, also lettered in Choir. Gold medals in Special Olympics
Extracurriculars: Best buddies
Favorite quote: "Keep calm and smile on."
Favorite memory: My favorite memories would be getting to be in all three of the summer musicals and getting to go on a trip with the cast of Brigadoon.
Advice to future generations: Always look on the bright side of life
Parents' names: Bill and Carol Eliason
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.