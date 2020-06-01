Albrecht, Hannah

School: Mason City High School
Future plans: Keeping working at hyvee
Extracurriculars: Hannah was in student senate
Favorite quote: No matter how long it takes, it will get better
Parents' names: Tracy and Scott Abrecht
