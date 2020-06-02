{{featured_button_text}}
Acker, Kailee

School: Mason City High School

Future plans: Going to Waldorf for Music Therapy

Accomplishments: All State Choir 2018 &19 New York Carnegie Hall 2019

Favorite quote: Je suis prest

Favorite memory: New York Choir Trip

Advice to future generations: Actions don’t mean anything without intentions

Parents' names: Melissa Ward, Jason Ward, Sean Acker, Lorna Huffman-Acker

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments