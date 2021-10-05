Victim of weekend shooting in Mason City dies from injuries

One man is facing murder charges after a person injured in a weekend shooting that took place in Mason City has died.

On Oct. 3 at approximately 1:13 a.m., the Mason City Police Department responded to a 911 call at Happy Donkey located at 5 S. Federal Ave. after a report of shots fired.

Around the same time, Mason City Police Officer Noah Friese was on foot nearby and heard the shots fired, according to a press release from the Mason City Police Department.

"Officer Friese identified two male subjects running toward him as he approached the area," the release said. The release identified the two as Jelani Faulk, 25, of Chicago, and Kristopher Keys, 24, of Dubuque. Friese ordered them to the ground as he approached the area. Keys complied. Faulk pointed a handgun toward Friese and Friese shot at Faulk, striking him. Faulk was transported to MercyOne North Iowa for medical treatment. Friese was uninjured.

Officers then found a shooting victim of the shots fired call near Happy Donkey. Christopher Tucker, 35, of Garner, was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Tucker died from his injuries on Oct. 4.

Jelani Faulk is in custody at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Faulk is charged with interference with official acts, a class D felony and a federal probation violation. According to the release, as of Tuesday evening, charges are being filed against Faulk for one count of murder in the first degree, a class A felony.

At the request of the Mason City Police Department, the incident is now under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, a release shared by MCPD on Sunday said. Friese was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Results will be forwarded to the Cerro Gordo County Attorney's Office for review after the investigation is complete.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Special Agent in Charge Mike Krapfl at 563-599-4239.

The Mason City Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Mason City Fire Department, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the Clear Lake Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

