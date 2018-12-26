Variety cover band Vic Ferrari will perform on Monday, Dec. 31, at the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum's 2019 New Year’s Eve Party.
The Wisconsin-based band has been performing since 1988, and is known for its loyal fan base and high-energy shows with covers of rock, pop, and country songs from the 1960s to the 2000s.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.surfballroom.com, or by calling 641-357-6151, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Attendees must be age 21 or older.
The Surf Ballroom & Museum is located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.
