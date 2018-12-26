Vic Ferrari Band

Vic Ferrari Band will perform Monday, Dec. 31, at the Surf Ballroom.

Variety cover band Vic Ferrari will perform on Monday, Dec. 31, at the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum's 2019 New Year’s Eve Party.

The Wisconsin-based band has been performing since 1988, and is known for its loyal fan base and high-energy shows with covers of rock, pop, and country songs from the 1960s to the 2000s.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.surfballroom.com, or by calling 641-357-6151, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Attendees must be age 21 or older.

The Surf Ballroom & Museum is located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

News clerk

Load comments