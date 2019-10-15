OSAGE | The Osage VFW will have a ribeye or burger supper from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the VFW Post 7920, Hwy 218 N., Osage.
VFW to host supper Oct. 24
Jim Cross
Regional Editor
