VFW to host band on Dec. 31
VFW to host band on Dec. 31

The Osage VFW will host the Memory Brothers from 7-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the VFW Post 7920, Hwy 218 N., Osage.

Admission is $10 per person.

This is the annual New Year's Eve Potluck dinner night.

