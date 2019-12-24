VFW to host band on Dec. 31

The Osage VFW will host the Memory Brothers from 7-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the VFW Post 7920, Hwy 218 N., Osage.
Admission is $10 per person.
This is the annual New Year's Eve Potluck dinner night.
