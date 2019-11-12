The Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Post 4370, of Britt, will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Veterans Building in Britt.

Following the meeting, a light refreshment will be provided. Please fly your flags and support our veterans.

Those interested in joining the auxiliary are invited to attend.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments