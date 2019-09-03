Mitchell County Veterans Affairs will host a Community Outreach event at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at the Osage American Legion, 504 Main Street, Osage.
Topics of discussion will include VA healthcare, VA Mission Act and new VA pension program. In addition, flu shots will be given to those veterans already signed up for VA healthcare.
Ann Reed, RN, with the Care In the Community Department in Des Moines will be in attendance to explain and to answer questions regarding the VA Mission Act.
For questions, call Mitchell County Veterans Affairs Director Larry Klemesrud at 641-832-2920 or 220-1759.
