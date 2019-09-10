The 16th annual Veteran Appreciation Day at the St. Ansgar American Legion has been set for this Saturday, Sept. 14.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Introductions and "share a story" begins at 10 a.m.

All veterans, spouses and the public are invited to attend this free event.

Char's Polka Band will play and lunch will be served by Paradise Pizza.

Master of Ceremonies will be Ken Borchardt, of Grafton, who served in the Iraq War as part of the 1133rd Transportation Company of Mason City.

