DECORAH — Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, will celebrate the opening of its new Commons building with numerous activities from Sept. 23-Oct. 1 both onsite and online.

The 7,600-square-feet Vesterheim Commons is spread across three levels with almost an acre of surrounding landscaped patio.

There will be free museum admission the entire week.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt will visit Decorah as part of the celebration. She will give a public presentation and Q&A about Norway’s foreign policy objectives at 11:30 a.m. in the Noble Recital Hall in the Jensen-Noble Hall of Music on the Luther College Campus.

Also, on Sept. 23 the exhibit, “A New York Minute: City Scenes by Bernhard Berntsen,” will open in the new gallery space on the second floor of Vesterheim Commons. Berntsen was a construction worker, sculptor, and fine art painter born in Oslo in 1900 who immigrated to the United States in 1919. There are more than 150 oil paintings, crayon drawings, and sculptures by Berntsen in the Vesterheim collection.

The minister of foreign affairs is responsible for Norwegian foreign policy. It is her first visit to the museum and continues its strong relationship with Norway.

The week continues with two free online events. At 2 p.m. Sept. 24 photographer Randall Hyman will give a gallery talk for the exhibit “Sámi Dreams: Portraits of Resilience in the Norwegian Arctic,” on view now at Vesterheim. At 7 p.m. Sept. 27, Dan York, a lifetime paddler and traveler, will present “Kayaking the Lofoten Islands: Norway’s Craggy Crown Jewels.” Both events are free. Register at vesterheim.org to receive Zoom links.

At 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30 there will be a public dedication for the Commons on Water Street in front of the building, with a ribbon cutting and welcome presentations from the Norwegian architect firm Snøhetta and Vesterheim staff and trustees. Activities will follow throughout the campus from 2-4 p.m. with refreshments, tours, and entertainment including Decorah's Nordic Dancers, Eden Ehm on Hardanger fiddle, and Luren Singers.

On Oct. 1, silver experts from the Sylvsmidja company in Voss, Norway, will be at Vesterheim. From 2:30-3:30 p.m. they will give a presentation about their new Sagastad collection and talk with visitors about Sylvsmidja jewelry. Sylvsmidja is Norway’s largest producer of silver pieces.