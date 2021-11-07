Vais to step down as NIACC XC coach after 18 successful seasons

Curtis Vais has been working as the head cross country coach at North Iowa Area Community College since the program started in 2004.

And the list of the program's accomplishments in those 18 years is incredibly long.

To name a few, Vais has coached 20 USTFCCCA All-Americans, 12 NJCAA All-Americans and 173 NJCAA Region XI honorees. He's coached four NJCAA Region XI men's championship teams and led the 2020 men's team to a national title.

"I never in a million years would have dreamed of the success that we'd have here," Vais said. "I never would have imagined getting to this point."

After 18 years as men's and women's head coach, Vais will be stepping down from the position after the season wraps up at the national meet on Nov. 13.

He hopes to spend more time with his sons, Jacob and Miles.

"I love coaching and I love working with the kids," Vais said. "I love meet days. But I just need to step away."

When Vais initially came to Mason City in 2004 to start the Trojan cross country program, he did so on the pay of a small stipend for a part-time coach, and the hope that it could someday turn into a successful program.

But it was a struggle that first year.

Before the fall season started, he was running around campus and asking students if they could run and if they'd be interested in joining the team.

It wasn't until his second year, when he had a full year of recruiting under his belt, that he saw progress.

"We popped up for men's nationals in 10th or 11th in our second year," Vais said. "From then, we just kept it rolling. We had several years in the top 10, and several years that we popped up into the top 5. We were getting close."

Over the years, Vais has learned the best ways to get the most out of each student-athlete he's coached. But every coach who's been around a while does that.

There's one thing Vais does that might be unique to him.

"I've got all the workout plans from when I started. Every athlete that's come through this program, I've logged their mileage and what they've done," Vais said. "I might go back and say, 'Hey, this kid reminds me of this kid back in 2008.' So I pull out my information and ask what made that kid tick."

"So my workouts, I give pretty much the same workouts for the entire group, but it's pretty individualized," Vais continued.

Last fall, Vais coached his men's team to the first cross country national championship in program history. It's one of the biggest accomplishments of his career.

For his runners, the success has everything to do with not just how good of a coach Vais is, but how good of a person he is, as well.

"He's really a great guy," NIACC sophomore Caleb Sledd said. "I've come to know him over the years growing a close relationship with him. I know if I ever need anything I can go to him and he'll have my back."

The women's team took a second place finish at the NJCAA Region XI championships, while the boys team won it. Both will compete at the national championships on Nov. 13 in Richmond, Virginia.

In his last year leading the team, Vais has tried to enjoy every moment of this season.

"I've really enjoyed this year a lot," Vais said. "This team I've got this year, and I can say this about so many teams, but they're just a great team to coach. They're just great young men and women. I've enjoyed it."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

