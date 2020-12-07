US House may decide winner in Iowa’s 2nd district: What’s next and how we got here

Hart had until the afternoon on Dec. 2 to contest the state-certified results in state court. That would have thrown the race to a five-member judicial tribunal presided over by the Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court that would have been required to rule on who won the race by Dec. 8, per state law.

Iowa Republicans criticized the Hart campaign for choosing to appeal the election results in the U.S. House rather challenging the results in Iowa court, taking the decision out of the hands of impartial judges and subjecting the outcome to partisan politics.

The Hart campaign argues thousands of legally cast ballots were not considered for various reasons during a district-wide recount in all 24 counties. That includes 35 ballots from military members and other Iowans living overseas that were not counted in Scott County due to a scanning error, as well as thousands of ballots that were not examined consistently across all counties during the recount.

Per state law, recount boards may consider only ballots considered on Election Night, even if the board is made aware of ballots excluded from the initial count.