Updates to ATV ordinance approved in Cerro Gordo

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved bid letting for Nov. 3 for the new North Illinois Avenue county maintenance shed

The new 120-foot by 175-foot structure has a projected construction cost of $3.1 million. A public hearing and possible awarding of a contract is set for Nov. 8.

Gary Anderson of SA Architects said work would begin in April 2023, depending on the weather. He said the construction timeline has gotten better, in regards to material cost and supply issues, but they are still looking at 24 to 28 weeks to begin. After the completion of underground utilities placement and cement work they are looking at March 1, 2024, for a completion date.

Supervisor Chris Watts said the building cost will be funded by money received through the American Rescue Funds Act of 2021.

The board also approved making adjustments to the new ATV and UTV ordinance in the county after hearing the recommendations of County Conservation Director Josh Brandt.

Brandt said the conservation board had been receiving requests from citizens in Rockwell to revise the county rules because they use golf carts as a mode of transportation in town. Up until now, golf carts could only travel from the county campground to a golf course.

The conservation board voted on several ordinance revisions at its September meeting. First, they voted to remove the ATV county-road use restriction, and to continue the ban of ATVs on use on county conservation property where motor traffic is not allowed. The board also recommended allowing golf carts on roadways where licensed motor traffic is allowed. Third, they voted

Brandt said County Ordinance 64, which has a blanket prohibition on the use of ATVs on all county conservation property, would still be in effect with the minor revisions. "We would like to allow them on roadways where you can drive a vehicle,” Brandt said. “That impacts our modern campground facilities and the Shell Rock River Greenbelt.”

The revisions will allow ATVs and golf carts to drive through the greenbelt and camp grounds while still restricting them from traveling off-road.

“We won’t be able to contain them anymore than we can right now. Folks that want to go off-road and create a trail, they do it regardless of regulations,” Brandt said. “But as it stands right now, we are restricting the people who have a positive use for those ATVs in these areas under recommendation.”