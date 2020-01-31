Upcoming special evening session for Iowa Supreme Court

The Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral argument in a Johnson County case during a special evening session in Des Moines next month.

The case, which will be heard at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Supreme Court courtroom on the fourth floor of the judicial branch building in Des Moines, involves a dispute between Karen Cohen and David Clark. According to court documents, Cohen and Clark separately rented space on the same floor of an apartment building. The parties stipulated that Cohen has severe allergies to dogs, while Clark needs an emotional support animal and the landlord waived the no-pets provision in Clark’s lease as an accommodation.

Cohen sought damages for breach of contract and interference with the quiet enjoyment of her apartment, alleging the landlord unlawfully accommodated Clark’s support animal — which caused her to have severe allergy attacks. She is appealing a district court dismissal of her claims, arguing the court should have granted her relief after finding that the landlord should not have accepted Clark’s request to waive the no-pets provision.

Proceedings will be streamed live on the Iowa judicial branch YouTube channel beginning at 6:50 p.m. at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL6EU7W8kqDKnKPUzMdxr_g.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0