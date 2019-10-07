In the run-up to local elections on November 5, the Globe Gazette will be publishing the ballots for each and every county in our coverage area. 

To date, we've done Cerro Gordo County, Hancock County and Wright County. 

Stay tuned for county ballot information for Butler, Floyd, Franklin, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth. 

Cerro Gordo County: https://globegazette.com/news/local/ballot-shapes-up-for-local-elections-in-cerro-gordo-county/article_351a48a2-8b4d-5958-9f10-fe743034fae1.html

Worth County: https://globegazette.com/election/ballot-takes-shape-for-local-elections-in-worth-county/article_06770f84-dd93-5395-b00d-b9a5a40e9be9.html

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

