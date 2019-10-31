University studies cancer risk and testing for black women

The study that Ricks-Santi and McDonald are leading uses family history and genetic data from 300 breast cancer patients at Howard, along with relatives without cancer diagnoses and other types of cancer.

Ricks-Santi will conduct statistical research to find candidate genes that could provide a better test.

McDonald, an assistant professor of physics, will then conduct the laboratory phase of the study, injecting those genes into cancer cells in Petri dishes to determine exactly what kind of effect those have.

They’re also working with Hampton University students on the project, who will be paid with grant money.

“It’s nice to create that pipeline of researchers that look like the population we want to study,” Gomes said.

This round of funding lasts for three years. But they’re already looking toward the next phase.

That’s where Gomes’ experience comes in, whose background is clinical psychiatry. She sees patients four days a week.

In a second study, once they’ve isolated some possible genes, they want to control for those genes and then investigate social circumstances that might contribute to breast and other kinds of cancer.