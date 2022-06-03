University of Wisconsin-Stout Spring Dean's List

The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 47 undergraduate majors and 23 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 98% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.

UW-Stout is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.

Jacob Reid, Junior, BS human development and family studies of Clear Lake; Carter Meyer, Sophomore, BS computer science of Mason City; and Austin Wedeking, Sophomore, BS computer science of Mason City.

