United Way of North Central Iowa announced in a press release Nate Ruge has been hired as the Resource Development Director for UWNCI. United Way of North Central Iowa is helping people, changing lives and building community by focusing on the building blocks of a good life: education, income and health.

Nate comes to the United Way with a host of community experience and will be leading the United Way of North Central Iowa’s fundraising efforts. Nate has lived in Mason City with his wife Kara, two daughters and dog Stella since 2008.

“I’m looking forward to working with our neighbors and local organizations to continue to make our communities great places to live,” said Ruge in a statement.