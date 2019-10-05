The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of North Iowa will convene for a service Sunday, Aug. 31, in their meeting space at the Community Kitchen, located at 606 N Monroe Ave, Mason City.

Sue Urbatsch will discuss her recent trip to Honduras, and her experiences in the there and social challenges the country faces.

Coffee and socializing starts at 10 a.m., with the service following at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call Steve at 641-423-1670

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments