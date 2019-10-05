The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of North Iowa will convene for a service Sunday, Aug. 31, in their meeting space at the Community Kitchen, located at 606 N Monroe Ave, Mason City.
Sue Urbatsch will discuss her recent trip to Honduras, and her experiences in the there and social challenges the country faces.
Coffee and socializing starts at 10 a.m., with the service following at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call Steve at 641-423-1670
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.