The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of North Iowa will convene for a service Sunday, Aug. 31, in their meeting space at the Community Kitchen, located at 606 N Monroe Ave, Mason City.

Sue Urbatsch will discuss her recent trip to Honduras with Witness for Peace, and their experiences in the country.

Coffee and socializing starts at 10 a.m., with the service following at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call Steve at 641-423-1670

